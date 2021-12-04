Analysts Anticipate NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02.

NRBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NRBO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,495. The company has a market cap of $36.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.61.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

