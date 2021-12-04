Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce $17.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.90 million. UroGen Pharma posted sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $47.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $108.23 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $45,750.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,755 shares of company stock valued at $83,045 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000.

URGN stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 92,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,814. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $240.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

