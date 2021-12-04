Analysts Expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) to report sales of $41.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.10 million and the lowest is $35.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full-year sales of $110.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.30 million to $122.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $218.66 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $260.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Argo Blockchain.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter.

ARBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARBK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $511,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth about $967,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARBK traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $15.32. 589,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,995. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.