Analysts Expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $403.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report $403.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.15 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $388.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IART. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $62.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,721. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

