Analysts Set 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Target Price at $4.60

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 208,529 shares of company stock worth $236,499. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,672 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 388.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 165,881 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 42.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 168,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 185.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.