Analysts Set Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) PT at $41.46

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRTO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 120.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Criteo in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 166.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the first quarter worth $410,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 512,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.00. Criteo has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

