Analysts Set Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target at $2.98

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.98.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

TGB stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $579.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.37. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48,597 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,639 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

