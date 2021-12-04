Analysts Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) PT at $133.11

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,129.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,931 shares of company stock worth $1,360,429 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,775,000 after buying an additional 327,428 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,349,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,221,000 after buying an additional 2,108,704 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,181,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,689,000 after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.01. 822,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,782. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.70. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average is $90.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

