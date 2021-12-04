Analyzing Mannatech (MTEX) and The Competition

Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) is one of 43 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mannatech to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mannatech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $151.41 million $6.26 million 9.33 Mannatech Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million -10.23

Mannatech’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mannatech. Mannatech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Mannatech has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mannatech’s peers have a beta of 1.69, meaning that their average stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mannatech pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Mannatech pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 21.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Mannatech has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Mannatech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mannatech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Mannatech Competitors 230 620 586 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 49.59%. Given Mannatech’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mannatech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 5.00% 31.54% 12.38% Mannatech Competitors -164.88% -58.54% -11.39%

Summary

Mannatech beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Inc. develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L. Caster in November 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, TX.

