Anchor (ANCT) Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001641 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.41 million and $24,678.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.95 or 0.00238617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

