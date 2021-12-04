Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AOMR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 97,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,568. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $993,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AOMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

