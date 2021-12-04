Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Update

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE AOMR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 97,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,568. Angel Oak Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27.
Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $993,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on AOMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.
About Angel Oak Mortgage
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
