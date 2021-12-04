Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $58.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares lagged the industry year to date. The company reported lower-than-anticipated earnings in third-quarter 2021, while revenues surpassed estimates. Its top line also improved on a year-over-year and two-year basis. The company’s results reflected continued business momentum, owing to relentless execution, investment in its brands and accelerated digital transformation. The results also demonstrated the company’s fundamental strength as well as the continued resilience in the global beer category. The expansion of the Beyond Beer portfolio, along with investments in B2B platforms, e-commerce and digital marketing bode well. Backed by the continued business momentum, it raised its EBITDA view for 2021. However, normalized earnings per share declined year over year. Higher commodity and operating costs were headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BUD. Argus lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

BUD stock opened at $56.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $609,597,000 after acquiring an additional 361,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,551,298 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 149,235 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

