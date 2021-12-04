Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Anthem comprises approximately 2.9% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.47.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $395.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.93. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

