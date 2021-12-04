AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Up 6.6%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.01. 5,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,686,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 534.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 139.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

