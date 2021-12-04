Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 71,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 63,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.02.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

