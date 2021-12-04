Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 152.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 327,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 112.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 25,998 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 31.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 70,623 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.96. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGTC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.