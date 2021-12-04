Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Gregory Alan Korbel Sells 27,500 Shares

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Alan Korbel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $163,811.20.

Shares of APRE opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.06. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). Equities research analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 525,106 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 301,511 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 93,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

