Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Gregory Alan Korbel Sells 27,500 Shares

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Gregory Alan Korbel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $163,811.20.
Shares of APRE opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.06. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $30.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 525,106 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 301,511 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 89.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 93,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
APRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
