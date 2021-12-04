Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Robert P. Walker Sells 5,421 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) EVP Robert P. Walker sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $154,390.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Apria stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apria in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APR. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Apria by 219.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Apria by 141.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

