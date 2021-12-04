AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.48 Million

Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post $804.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $786.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $828.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $749.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.80. 368,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,707. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $116.67 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

