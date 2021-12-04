AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.20.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $116.67 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

