Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target Increased to $5.50 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABUS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $561.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

