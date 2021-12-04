Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Archer Aviation’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Shares of ACHR opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.81).

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 87,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,874.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 73,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $426,372.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 339,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,315 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,904,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,888,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

