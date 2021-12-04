Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT Raised to $13.00 at Citigroup

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Ardelyx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $171.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,591. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347,940 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,539,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 346,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

