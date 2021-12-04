Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Trading 3.1% Higher

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) shares traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.22 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.22 ($0.32). 8,220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 84,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.28.

Arden Partners Company Profile (LON:ARDN)

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes and new issues; corporate broking and investor relations; equity sales and trading; equity research; and wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Arden Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arden Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.