Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACRE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of ACRE opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 61.95% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 260,747 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78,495 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.