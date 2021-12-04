Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,730 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 1.5% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP opened at $155.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.68.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

