Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 328 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global stock opened at $455.82 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $476.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $450.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

