Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 19,950 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,950 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 637,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,775,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.45. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

