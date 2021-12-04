Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $349.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.28. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $250.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

