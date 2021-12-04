Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Kerim Sener Buys 438,000 Shares

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Kerim Sener acquired 438,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £17,520 ($22,889.99).

LON:AAU opened at GBX 4.10 ($0.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.71. The firm has a market cap of £44.76 million and a PE ratio of 5.86. Ariana Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.65 ($0.07).

Ariana Resources Company Profile

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

