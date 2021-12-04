Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Kerim Sener Buys 438,000 Shares

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) insider Kerim Sener acquired 438,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £17,520 ($22,889.99).
LON:AAU opened at GBX 4.10 ($0.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.71. The firm has a market cap of £44.76 million and a PE ratio of 5.86. Ariana Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.65 ($0.07).
Ariana Resources Company Profile
