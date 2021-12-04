Arkadios Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $247.32 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $266.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.13.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

