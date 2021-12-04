Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $827,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 638,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,209,000 after buying an additional 139,153 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 82,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $44.66.

