Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 120 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Albemarle by 16.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 17.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Albemarle by 56.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.15.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $251.47 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

