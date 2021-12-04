Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,465 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

NYSE:NEE opened at $88.03 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

