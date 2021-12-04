Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 588 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after buying an additional 220,781 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.30. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.