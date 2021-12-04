Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 850 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 118,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $148.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.83. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

