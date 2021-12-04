ARMOR Hits Market Capitalization of $12.75 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $12.75 million and $690,265.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00058991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.44 or 0.08376842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00083036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,426.21 or 0.98259557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002646 BTC.

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 174,550,110 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

