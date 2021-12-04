Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:ASAN opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.21. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Asana Company Profile
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.
