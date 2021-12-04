Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 318.32%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.33 and a 200 day moving average of $86.21. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $37.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.21 per share, for a total transaction of $23,302,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,513,915 shares of company stock valued at $149,636,500 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

