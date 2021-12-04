AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $40.14 Million

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00042560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00239075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

