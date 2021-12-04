Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 91.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 863,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,369 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

NYSE UAA opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.