Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.79% of Green Plains worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Get Green Plains alerts:

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.