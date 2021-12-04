Assura’s (AGR) Coverage Pending Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their coverage pending rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 84.75 ($1.11).

LON AGR opened at GBX 67.94 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.63. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other Assura news, insider Sam Barrell acquired 29,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,129.45). Insiders have bought 29,810 shares of company stock worth $2,030,050 over the last quarter.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

