Astor Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 193,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,271,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 4.1% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $96.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.24. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.