Astor Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Astor Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIDO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 1,215,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 998,052 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,713 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $23.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $25.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80.

