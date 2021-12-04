AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a £110 ($143.72) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,778.46 ($127.76).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,147 ($106.44) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,819.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,524.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The stock has a market cap of £126.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.42).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

