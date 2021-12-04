Athena Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATHN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.98. Athena Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 96,335 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64.

Get Athena Technology Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.