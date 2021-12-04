Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.65

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.65 and traded as low as $36.34. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 438,979 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -276.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

