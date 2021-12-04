Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Atotech alerts:

Shares of ATC opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. Atotech has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atotech will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter worth $65,108,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter worth $51,752,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atotech in the third quarter worth $41,843,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atotech in the third quarter worth $38,060,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter worth $30,504,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.