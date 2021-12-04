Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Sells $15,840.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $15,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Howard Ash also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $14,400.00.
Shares of DPW opened at $1.50 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $7.99.
About Ault Global
Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.
