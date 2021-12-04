Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Sells $15,840.00 in Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $15,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard Ash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $14,400.00.

Shares of DPW opened at $1.50 on Friday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $7.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ault Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ault Global by 643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,146 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ault Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ault Global by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ault Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

