Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 501,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,855,000 after acquiring an additional 339,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 482.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 310,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 516.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 245,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 202.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.82. 5,836,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.